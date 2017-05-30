Brazil expected to continue reforms despite political crisis -CEOs

SAO PAULO May 30 Financial markets are betting that the Brazilian government's pro-business economic agenda will move ahead even if embattled President Michel Temer is ousted, top banking executives said on Tuesday.

"Investors believe the reform agenda will go forward, no matter the outcome of the political crisis", José Olympio Pereira, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse AG's Brazilian unit, said at an investment conference.

"The reform agenda belongs to the country, not to a president", José Berenguer, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Brazilian unit, said at the same conference. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)