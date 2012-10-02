UPDATE 2-Brazil household debt up, seen subsiding - central bank

* Families set aside more of their income to pay debt

* Trend not worrisome; seen easing as wages rise

* Data is evidence growth model is fatigued

By Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Brazilian households set aside more of their disposable income to pay debt in the first half of the year, but rising wages and lower borrowing costs should help change the trend in coming months, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Debt rose to 43.4 percent of disposable income in the first half of the year, the central bank said in a biannual report on trends in the banking system. High loan delinquencies may soon begin to subside as businesses and individuals see their income rise in line with faster economic growth, the report added.

In December, when the prior version of the report was unveiled, the so-called household debt ratio was 42.4 percent. The burden of bank debt lingered around record levels in June, at around 23 percent, as the share of mortgage and personal loans rose in the mix, according to the report.

"The gradual replacement of consumer loans for mortgages in households' debt structures will eventually help the debt ratio to converge to international standards in the long run," the report said.

A year-long slowdown in Latin America's largest economy has revealed the shortcomings of the government's growth model based on credit expansion. There is evidence that the model - in which families took on massive debt over the past four years - is showing signs of fatigue.

Although the economy is now starting to show signs of life after a year of aggressive tax and rate cuts, some sectors that depend on credit remain shaky. Car sales fell 31 percent in September from a record in August as the impact of the tax breaks lost its punch.

The central bank cut the economic growth forecast for this year to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent last week.

SMALLER BANKS ARE SOLID

The central bank repeated in its report that the solvency of Brazil's banking system remains "robust" as the pace at which banks beefed up their capital bases more than outweighed new risks. It also added that lingering uncertainty in global markets did not compromise liquidity at home.

The banking system's average solvency ratio rose slightly to 16.4 percent at the end of June from 16.3 percent previously, the bank said in the report.

A surge in loan defaults in Brazil this year has raised questions over the sustainability of the country's decade-long credit boom and the profitability of its banks as the world's No. 6 economy remains practically stalled.

Central bank director Anthero Meirelles said there is no reason to be worried about small and medium banks in Brazil in the wake of the liquidation of two mid-sized lenders last month.

"Medium-and small-sized banks are robust, well capitalized, well provisioned and have liquidity; so consequently they are not a source of concern," Meirelles told reporters in Brasilia after the release of the report.

Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and Banco Prosper were shut down in August in the biggest bank collapse since Banco Santos sank in 2005 because of fraud. Years of fast credit growth resulted in deteriorating funding and liquidity conditions for mid-sized lenders and, in some cases, led to the relaxation of accounting controls.