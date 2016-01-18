Brazil measures to bolster economy hinge on finances -Finmin

BRASILIA Jan 18 Brazilian Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa said on Monday government plans to bolster the
economy will be limited to the space in its finances and that
they do not clash with central bank efforts to lower inflation.
Barbosa said the government could announce limits to public
spending this week, reiterating the administration of President
Dilma Rousseff will continue with efforts to rebalance its
overdrawn fiscal accounts.
Hours ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Barbosa said purchasing Brazilian bonds remains a good
business and that the government is working to rebalance its
economy to recover its investment-grade rating.
