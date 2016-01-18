UPDATE 1-Brazil measures to bolster economy hinge on finances -Finmin

(Adds Barbosa comments on finances and details on Petrobras and
steel tariffs)
By Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA Jan 18 Brazilian Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa said on Monday the scope of upcoming measures to
bolster the economy will depend on its public accounts and that
they do not clash with central bank efforts to lower inflation.
Barbosa said the government could announce limits to public
spending this week, reiterating the administration of President
Dilma Rousseff will continue with efforts to rebalance its
overdrawn fiscal accounts.
"The fiscal issue remains a challenge ... rebalancing our
finances is a state priority," Barbosa said in a briefing with
international news agencies.
Hours ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland, Barbosa said purchasing Brazilian bonds
remains a good investment and that the government is working to
rebalance its economy after losing its investment-grade rating
last year.
Barbosa heads to Davos amid doubts among investors on
whether the administration will push ahead with austerity
measures to end a fiscal crisis that threatens to prolong the
country's worst recession in a century.
Barbosa, a leftist economist, is preparing measures to
expand credit to sectors raging from home building to farming,
rekindling fears that the government is sliding back to the
years of heavy spending of Rousseff's first term that led to the
fiscal meltdown.
"We need to work in parallel on an agenda to rebalance our
economy and measures to resume growth using the fiscal space
that is available, without raising our fiscal costs," Barbosa
said.
Expanding credit now would complicate the job of the central
bank, which is expected to resume rate hikes at its next meeting
on Wednesday to counter inflation, analysts said.
Barbosa said the government sees no need to inject fresh
capital into Petrobras and for the state-run oil
company to sell debt. He added the government will not raise
import tariffs on steel as the industry had demanded.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)