Brazil's BNDES says will likely reduce loan disbursements in 2015

BRASILIA, April 14 Brazil's state-run development bank BNDES will likely moderate loan disbursements in 2015 as part of recent government efforts to prevent public debt from rising, BNDES president Luciano Coutinho told senators at a hearing on Tuesday.

Coutinho said the bank's loan book is not too big when compared to international peers, and said the disclosure of details about loans follows international standards. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto)

