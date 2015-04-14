Brazil's BNDES says will likely reduce loan disbursements in 2015

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
BRASILIA, April 14 Brazil's state-run development bank BNDES will likely moderate loan disbursements in 2015 as part of recent government efforts to prevent public debt from rising, BNDES president Luciano Coutinho told senators at a hearing on Tuesday.
Coutinho said the bank's loan book is not too big when compared to international peers, and said the disclosure of details about loans follows international standards. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase