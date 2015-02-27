Brazil's Levy to join board of BNDES development bank

BRIEF-SQI DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS Q2 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.01
* Q2 REVENUE C$251,000 VERSUS C$280,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Feb 27 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday he would follow his predecessor Guido Mantega by taking a seat on the board of state development bank BNDES. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* First Republic Bank extends contract of chairman and founding CEO Jim Herbert
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. reports first quarter 2017 financial results