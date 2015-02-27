版本:
Brazil's Levy to join board of BNDES development bank

BRASILIA Feb 27 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday he would follow his predecessor Guido Mantega by taking a seat on the board of state development bank BNDES. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
