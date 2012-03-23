UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES sees its loan rate steady for months

* BNDES' Coutinho sees TJLP steady for coming future
* Says needs to gauge behavior of inflation, Selic
* BNDES charges below-market TJLP rate to companies
SAO PAULO, March 23 The interest rate
Brazil's state development bank charges local companies for
loans may stay at current levels until the outlook for inflation
improves and the economy absorbs the impact of central bank
reductions in borrowing costs, bank president Luciano Coutinho
said on Friday.
BNDES, as the Rio de Janeiro-based lender is
known, said there are no expectations for the so-called TJLP
rate to fall in the short run. The rate is
currently at 6 percent, below the central bank's benchmark
overnight Selic rate that is now at 9.75 percent.
"We need to go through a transition period first, which
includes a decline in short-term interest rates and inflation
expectations," Coutinho said at an event in São Paulo.
His remarks indicate that the current level of the TJLP is
low enough to kick-start demand for corporate lending. The
government has embarked on an aggressive plan to revive economic
growth in Brazil through a series of interest rate and tax cuts
and steps to stem a rally in the currency.
Critics of the BNDES have long said a below-market TJLP rate
helps BNDES compete unfairly with private sector lenders because
the former's money comes from workers' compulsory contributions
and the federal budget. That has allowed BNDES to charge
borrowing costs below those of competitors.
The central bank signaled that it would cut interest rates
to near a record-low level of 8.75 percent for the coming
months. Inflation is slowing after hitting its fastest pace in
seven years in 2011. Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini
said earlier on Friday that the inflation rate is converging to
the bank's target.
The TJLP rate has stayed at 6 percent since mid-2009. Around
70 percent of the bank's loans pay interest equivalent to the
TJLP plus a spread of 2 to 2.5 percentage points.
The rate is calculated by taking into account the country's
inflation target for the current and following years, and the
nation's risk premium, or a gauge of risk perceptions about the
country.