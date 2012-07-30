Brazil's BNDES to speed up disbursements through 2015

SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazil's state development bank BNDES plans to speed up the pace of loan disbursements through 2015 to help kick-start economic growth in Latin America's largest economy, a top official at the lender said on Monday.

The bank will disburse 8 percent more in loans per year through the next four years from a pace of about 6 percent now, BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said at an event in São Paulo.