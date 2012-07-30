版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 01:01 BJT

Brazil's BNDES to speed up disbursements through 2015

SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazil's state development bank BNDES plans to speed up the pace of loan disbursements through 2015 to help kick-start economic growth in Latin America's largest economy, a top official at the lender said on Monday.

The bank will disburse 8 percent more in loans per year through the next four years from a pace of about 6 percent now, BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said at an event in São Paulo.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐