Brazil's BNDES says lending falls 2 pct in Jan-July period

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Loan disbursements at state-run development bank BNDES, Brazil's largest source of long-term corporate credit, fell 2 percent to 67.2 billion reais ($33 billion) in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year earlier.
The Rio de Janeiro-based bank released the numbers in a statement on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources