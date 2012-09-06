版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 22:28 BJT

Brazil's BNDES says lending falls 2 pct in Jan-July period

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Loan disbursements at state-run development bank BNDES, Brazil's largest source of long-term corporate credit, fell 2 percent to 67.2 billion reais ($33 billion) in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year earlier.

The Rio de Janeiro-based bank released the numbers in a statement on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐