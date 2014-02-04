版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 22:07 BJT

Brazil state development bank BNDES loans rose 22 pct in 2013

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 4 The loan portfolio at Brazil's state development bank BNDES rose 22 percent in 2013 to 190.4 bln reais ($78.1 billion) the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐