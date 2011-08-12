UPDATE 1-BNDES loan disbursements fall amid Brazil slowdown

* Disbursements drop as demand for investment loans down

* BNDES is Brazil's main source of corporate lending

* Comes as Brazil's economic growth loses momentum (Recasts to add byline, details on lending trends, background on BNDES scope in paragraphs 1-6)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Aug 12 Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] slumped in the 12 months ended in June, in a further sign the nation's lending boom is finally moderating.

The Rio de Janeiro-based bank disbursed a total of 139.9 billion reais ($86 billion) in the 12 months through June, down 9 percent from the same period ended in June 2010, according to a statement.

The bank, which is often described by the government as the only major long-term lender in Brazil, has a target of a maximum of 147 billion reais for the full year of 2011.

The results underscore BNDES' efforts to withdraw part of the emergency credit lines it extended in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. BNDES President Luciano Coutinho has said the bank will scale down operations to give private banks more room in Latin America's largest economy.

The numbers accompany signs central bank interest-rate hikes and credit curbs are finally putting the brakes on the nation's torrid credit expansion. Sagging industrial output and retail sales data in recent weeks have fanned worries the economy might be losing steam faster than initially expected.

Tepid demand for credit for new investment projects led to a decline in annual loan concessions, the bank noted. Consultations for new credit operations tumbled 23 percent in the first half from the same period a year earlier.

The drop also reflected a high base of comparison, BNDES said.

BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit. Slower credit growth could help ease upward pressure on prices at a time when inflation in Brazil is running just above the government's official target range.

Loan disbursements fell 6 percent in the first six months of the year to 55.8 billion reais ($34.7 billion), the statement said.

($1=1.61 reais)

