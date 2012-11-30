Brazil's primary surplus up to 12.4 bln reais in October

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $0.34
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil's consolidated primary budget surplus rose sharply in October to 12.398 billion reais, the central bank said on Friday.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.
The government has said it will resort to alternative accounting methods to reach its primary surplus target of 138.9 billion reais this year.
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: