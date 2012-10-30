UPDATE 3-Brazil to miss full 2012 budget target

* Central bank official recognizes accounting shift

* Economic stimulus compromising fiscal target as in 2010

* Sept. surplus 1.6 bln reais vs. 4.2 bln reais f'cast

By Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 30 Brazil's government, which took aggressive measures to boost growth during a sharp economic slowdown, will resort to an accounting gimmick to meet its most closely watched budget target this year.

Brazil will calculate its primary budget surplus -- income minus expenditures, not including debt interest payments -- under an alternative set of rules that leaves some investments out of the equation, Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic research, said on Tuesday.

The accounting maneuver, last used in 2010, is not recognized by some foreign auditors including the International Monetary Fund. Yet it will prevent President Dilma Rousseff from having to slash public spending in coming months to meet the goal, which might have threatened an incipient economic recovery in Latin America's top economy.

The decision prompted some criticism by independent economists, but reaction in markets was muted, since many analysts had expected the move following a series of poor budget results in the past few months.

Large and consistent budget surpluses helped Brazil gain the confidence of world markets over the last 15 years, lowering the country's debt and leaving behind a long history of sovereign crises and capital flights. Restrained public spending is also seen as key to controlling inflation.

But weak growth and a string of tax breaks to stimulate struggling industries turned this year's 139.8 billion reais ($68.9 billion) primary surplus target into a virtually impossible objective.

Brazil's primary budget surplus fell sharply in September from a year ago to 1.591 billion reais ($783 million) in September, the central bank said, well below analysts' median forecast of 4.2 billion reais.

A government official, who declined to be named, said the authorities will have to send a "strong message" on their intent to meet next year's target -- which could be helped by a rebound in tax revenues as the economy picks up.

In the first nine months of the year the government reached only 54 percent of the target, meaning it would need to average more than 21 billion reais in surplus in each of the next three months to meet its goal under the same accounting as last year.

The government is permitted by law to deduct up to 25.6 billion reais in some public investments. The limit was set by this year's budget law, but authorities insisted until Monday that the government wouldn't need to resort to it.

"The central bank works considering it will fulfill the target by using the prerogative of deducting (expenditures) from the target," Maciel said.

Such deductions are not expected by the central bank in 2013, he added.

Rousseff has cut billions of reais in taxes for companies and consumers this year in a bid to revive the economy. Last week she extended a tax reduction for local carmakers through the end of the year.

Such massive stimulus, aided by ten interest rate cuts since last year, is expected to boost the world's sixth-largest economy to growth of 4 percent next year, up from 1.5 percent in 2012, according to a central bank survey of economists.

"That reinforces the view of a spendthrift government, which has been trying to stimulate aggregate demand. Such policies boost growth, but only in the short run, and fuel inflation," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, in Sao Paulo.

The last time Brazil had to tweak the numbers was in 2010 after a surge in spending by Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This year's target equals about 3.1 percent of GDP.