版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 21:58 BJT

Brazil's new gov't sees primary deficit around 160 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's new interim government estimates that its primary budget deficit could hit 160 billion reais ($45 billion) this year, including eventual losses from state electricity holding Eletrobras, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Planning Minister Romero Juca will meet this afternoon with members of the Congressional budget committee and with Senate President Renan Calheiros to discuss the subject, the source said. ($1 = 3.5375 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐