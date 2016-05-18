Brazil's new gov't sees primary deficit around 160 bln reais

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's new interim government estimates that its primary budget deficit could hit 160 billion reais ($45 billion) this year, including eventual losses from state electricity holding Eletrobras, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Planning Minister Romero Juca will meet this afternoon with members of the Congressional budget committee and with Senate President Renan Calheiros to discuss the subject, the source said. ($1 = 3.5375 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.