Brazil raises Selic interest rate to 10.50 percent

BRASILIA Jan 15 Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 10.50 percent from 10 percent, taking many economists by surprise with a larger-than-expected hike aimed at curbing inflation in spite of a weak economy.

Only 14 of 44 economists polled by Reuters last week expected bank policymakers to raise the so-called Selic key rate by 50 basis points.

Most economists surveyed said they expected an increase of 25 basis points, though a majority of market traders predicted the steeper increase in the interest rates futures market.

The decision by the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.