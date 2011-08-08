版本:
2011年 8月 9日

Brazil c.bank to act promptly if needed-director

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazil's central bank will act promptly in money markets to ease volatility as needed, Aldo Mendes, the bank's monetary policy director, told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

