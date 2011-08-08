UPDATE 1-U.S. ratings do not change Brazil policy-c.bank

* U.S. dollar to remain a safe haven investment-Mendes

* Brazil has good growth prospects this year

* Brazil prepared for additional market turmoil

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 The downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt should not change Brazilian policymaking but the country will act in money markets if volatility requires, a central bank board member told Reuters on Monday.

The downgrade of U.S. debt by Standard and Poor's late on Friday "changes absolutely nothing for us from the point of view of the policy of administering reserves," Aldo Mendes, the bank's director of economic policy, said in a telephone interview.

Coordinated action from global policymakers is also easing worries over a possible credit freeze around the world, Mendes added.

Worries about the U.S. debt downgrade, as well as an ongoing sovereign debt crisis in Europe, have rattled global markets in recent weeks. The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP plunged 5.42 percent in mid-afternoon trading as investors around the world shed riskier assets. See [ID:nN1E7770W4] and [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]

The real BRBY also weakened, losing 1.46 percent to 1.6035 percent to the U.S. dollar.

Mendes added that he sees the dollar continuing to be a safe haven.

The real strengthened as much as 8 percent earlier this year, weighing on exporters. While the government has acted to brake the currency's gains, investors have recently dumped riskier assets on their own, fleeing for perceived safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and gold.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Andrew Hay)