FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Brazil state banks, government to bolster funding for cities
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 下午2点46分 / 1 天前

Brazil state banks, government to bolster funding for cities

2 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday announced a program to boost infrastructure investments by municipal governments, demonstrating President Michel Temer's efforts to maintain a positive agenda despite a corruption trial that could remove him from office.

The government will offer up to 11.7 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in funding for local works in partnership with private companies and state-controlled banks Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said.

State development bank BNDES also expects to disburse 10 billion reais over the next year to fund projects by states and cities, bank Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rabello de Castro said.

The program adds to the government's efforts to revive a recession-hit economy, with a swelling budget deficit prompting the government to increasingly rely on private concessions and partnerships. Greater investments in cities may also help Temer secure congressional support from deputies to block a corruption trial that could remove him from office later this month.

Temer was charged last month in connection with a graft scheme involving JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker. Executives said the president took bribes to resolve tax matters and facilitate loans from state-run banks.

Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 3.2254 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below