UPDATE 1-Brazil okays Casino takeover of Pão de Açúcar

SAO PAULO, July 4 France's Casino
received regulatory approval on Wednesday to take control of
Brazil's largest retailer, Grupo Pão de Açúcar, in a
marathon session at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade.
Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri took the helm
last month of the holding company controlling Pão de Açúcar and
appointed a majority of the Brazilian retailer's board. Cade's
board unanimously approved the handover.
The Brasilia-based regulator also approved an accord between
mining giant Vale and state oil producer Petrobras
, the nation's two largest companies, to mine potash
in the northeastern state of Sergipe.
Vale operates the Taquari-Vassoras potash mine in Brazil's
Sergipe State under an accord first signed in 1991 with the
mine's owner, Petrobras.
Brazil's government has moved to increase local control and
production of potash, a form of potassium used as fertilizer, to
reduce dependence on imports, which make up 90 percent of potash
in the country.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, largest coffee
and sugar producer and biggest beef producer requires large
amounts of potash to supplement its nutrient-poor soils and
boost crop yields.
In the same session, Cade unanimously approved the takeover
of local food processor Yoki by General Mills Inc.