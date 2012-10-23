UPDATE 1-Brazil current account gap wider on weaker trade surplus

* Foreign direct investment falls to $4.4 bln in Sept
* Brazil posts larger-than-expected $2.6 bln c/a deficit
BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in September from a year ago due to a weaker
trade surplus amid a slowing global economy, central bank data
showed on Tuesday.
Brazil had a current account deficit of $2.596
billion in September, stable from the gap posted in August, but
above the $2.45 billion median forecast of analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
Brazil's current account deficit, a broad measure of a
country's foreign transactions including trade in goods and
services but also profit remittances and interest payments, in
September of last year was $2.234 billion.
The current account deficit in the 12 months through
September was equal to 2.15 percent of the country's gross
domestic product, the central bank said, up from a previously
reported 2.12 percent in August.
A strong flow of foreign investment in Brazil despite the
weak global economy has so far helped cover the country's
current account gap this year.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $4.393 billion in September, down from $5.03 billion in
August and more than the expected $4 billion.
Last month the central bank cut its 2012 current account
deficit estimate to $53 billion from $56 billion and raised its
FDI to $60 billion from $50 billion.
President Dilma Rousseff's government efforts to open up
public infrastructure concessions to private investors and major
sporting events like the 2014 Soccer World Cup are expected to
attract investors in coming years.
Signs of a recovery in local economic activity is also
expected to bring in more foreign capital.
Earlier this month, the trade ministry reported that
Brazil's trade surplus narrowed for the sixth
straight month to $ 2.557 billion in September, as a slowing
global economy undermined prices of the commodity powerhouse's
key exports.