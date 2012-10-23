UPDATE 2-Brazil current account gap wider on weaker trade surplus

* Brazil posts larger-than-expected $2.6 bln c/a deficit
* Foreign direct investment falls to $4.4 bln in Sept
* Cbank sees FDI rebounding to $6 bln in October
By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Oct 23 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in September from a year ago as a weakening
global economy drags down exports from the South American
nation, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Brazil had a current account deficit of $2.596
billion in September, stable from the gap posted in August, but
above the $2.45 billion median forecast of analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
Brazil's current account deficit, a broad measure of a
country's foreign transactions including trade in goods and
services but also profit remittances and interest payments, in
September of last year was $2.234 billion.
"The current account remains well anchored: the erosion in
the trade balance in the year to date has been more than offset
by the decline in net remittances of profits and dividends,"
Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist for Goldman Sachs,
said in a research note.
The repatriation of profits abroad was only $1.1 billion in
September, down from $1.9 billion in September of last year and
$2.5 billion in August. The fall in remittances reflects the
drop in profits by foreign companies operating in Brazil as both
the local and global economy struggle to recover.
A strong flow of foreign investment in Brazil despite the
weak global economy has so far helped cover the country's
current account gap this year.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $4.393 billion in September, down from $5.03 billion in
August and more than the expected $4 billion.
The bank's head of economic research Tulio Maciel said he
expects FDI to rise again to $6 billion in October based on
preliminary data.
President Dilma Rousseff's government efforts to open up
public infrastructure concessions to private investors and major
sporting events like the 2014 Soccer World Cup are expected to
attract investors in coming years.
Signs of a recovery in local economic activity is also
expected to bring in more foreign capital.
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT SEEN UP
Portfolio inflows, which along with FDI is part of the
capital account, fell sharply to $983 million from $2.141
billion in August mostly due the sale of local shares. Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index has fallen about 16
percent since hitting the year's high in early March.
Goldman Sachs' Ramos said the weak capital account numbers
mirror the shift in foreign investors' sentiment as well as
interventionist measures by the local government.
Brazil has slapped taxes on some capital inflows as a way to
keep the local currency, the real, from gaining too much.
In the first nine months of the year, foreign investment in
local shares tumbled to $2.89 billion from $5.95 billion in the
same period last year. Foreign investment in local debt has
remained mostly stable in that same period.
Still, the bank's Maciel said preliminary data shows a
strong recovery in foreign investment in local shares. Foreign
investment in shares was up to $1.2 billion as of Oct. 19.
Last month the central bank cut its 2012 current account
deficit estimate to $53 billion from $56 billion.
Earlier this month, the trade ministry reported that
Brazil's trade surplus narrowed for the sixth
straight month to $ 2.557 billion in September, as a slowing
global economy undermined prices of the commodity powerhouse's
key exports.
The current account deficit in the 12 months through
September was equal to 2.15 percent of the country's gross
domestic product, the central bank said, up from a previously
reported 2.12 percent in August.