UPDATE 1-Brazil banks remain cautious over delinquencies-cenbank survey

* Survey shows supply of credit to remain limited
* Banks see credit demand picking up in third quarter
* Central bank Araujo says delinquency worries "paradoxical"
By Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SALVADOR, Brazil, Aug 3 Brazilian banks are
cautiously tightening credit, a central bank survey showed on
Friday, in an indication the industry will aim to protect
profits in coming months to stave off rising defaults and an
economic downturn.
The central bank quarterly credit survey, which interviewed
banking executives in June, underscores growing caution among
banks as Brazil enters what could be a second year of
below-trend economic growth.
Executives expect the supply of credit to remain restrictive
for big companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises and
individuals, the survey results showed.
The executives see demand for fresh loans improving in the
third quarter for nearly all credit segments analyzed in the
survey, signaling a more optimistic view about the economy in
the second half.
"We see a slightly more defensive position in terms of
supply of credit (for consumer credit to individuals), and
that's because banks are worried about delinquencies despite the
improvement of the economic outlook," Carlos Hamilton Araujo,
the director in charge of the bank's economic policy department,
said in the city of Salvador. "That's somehow paradoxical."
Last month, Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco
Bradesco, the country's top two private sector
lenders, cut their forecasts for loan growth for this year,
citing an economy that is cooling not long after it had appeared
to overheat.
This new-found caution among private sector lenders is
pitting them against state-run banks such as Banco do Brasil
and Caixa Econômica Federal -- the main
tools behind President Dilma Rousseff's strategy to bring down
the cost of credit to businesses and consumers, and boost access
to credit amid a slowdown.
Credit growth is forecast to slow particularly sharply in
Latin America, where growth is expected to halve to 5 percent
this year, as a result of stagnant credit markets throughout the
world, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Friday. Only Brazil is
likely to buck the trend, but mainly because of the carryover
effect of prior years of double-digit lending expansion.
Outstanding loans rose 17.9 percent in June
from a year ago, down from 18.3 percent in May, the central bank
said last month. June's expansion was the slowest since April
2010 on an annual basis, signaling credit growth is converging
toward the central bank's 15 percent target for 2012.