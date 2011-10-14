Brazil default indicator dips in September -Serasa

* Brazil central bank sees 17 pct credit growth this year

* Policy-makers expected to cut interest rates on Oct. 19

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 An indicator of consumer default in Brazil fell month-over-month in September for the first time after half a year of gains, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Friday.

The so-called Indicador Serasa Experian de Inadimplencia do Consumidor fell 3 percent in September from August and also slowed in September from a year ago, the company said.

Markets have worried about credit quality in Latin America's biggest economy this year, with the default rate in August at its highest level since February 2010. [ID:nS1E78Q18Z]

Bank stocks are largely down for the year, with shares of Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) losing about 19 percent so far in 2011. That compares to a loss of 21 percent for the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

Brazil's central bank expects credit to expand 17 percent this year -- a significant rise in a country where millions of people have risen to the middle class in recent years, yet many still lack basic bank accounts. [ID:nE5E7JI035]

Economists say many of those new middle class members -- whose shopping sprees for everything from home appliances to cell phones have helped push growth -- are still learning to manage credit.

Default rates are 23.3 percent higher than the year-earlier month, Serasa Experian said.

The central bank had clamped down on credit at the start of this year but resumed cutting interest rates in August as the global economy turned gloomy.

With the benchmark Selic rate now at 12 percent, analysts see policy-makers cutting further to 11.50 percent at a meeting on Wednesday. [ID:nBRA002049]

Serasa Experian is part of the UK-based Experian group (EXPN.L), the largest consumer credit information agency outside the United States. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)