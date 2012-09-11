版本:
Brazil cuts electricity taxes to bolster economy

BRASILIA, Sept 11 Brazil unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut electricity taxes in a bid to lower energy costs for industries and residential consumers, the latest attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to re-energize her country's once-booming emerging economy.

Energy Minister Edison Lobão said the tax cuts for electricity producers and distributors will lower power costs by between 16 and 28 percent, depending on the consumer.

