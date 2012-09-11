Brazil mulls reducing energy rates further next year -Rousseff

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BRASILIA, Sept 11 Brazil's government could reduce energy rates further after the regulatory agency Aneel presents studies on the sector in March, President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday after announcing cuts to electricity taxes to bolster a sluggish economy.
Brazil's government main goals are to increase public and private investment and to raise competitiveness of local industries, Rousseff added during a speech.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.