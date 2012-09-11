版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 22:57 BJT

Brazil mulls reducing energy rates further next year -Rousseff

BRASILIA, Sept 11 Brazil's government could reduce energy rates further after the regulatory agency Aneel presents studies on the sector in March, President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday after announcing cuts to electricity taxes to bolster a sluggish economy.

Brazil's government main goals are to increase public and private investment and to raise competitiveness of local industries, Rousseff added during a speech.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐