Brazil gov't sees little chance of Eletrobras bailout -minister

BRASILIA, June 3 The Brazilian government sees a low probability that it would need to capitalize indebted state energy holding company Eletrobras SA, acting Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira said on Friday.

He said the government was also reconsidering whether to transfer Eletrobras 5 billion reais (US$1.42 billion) in proceeds from the auction of several hydroelectric plants last year. If the government keeps the money it could help it lower an expected primary budget deficit of 170.5 billion reais in 2016, Oliveira said. ($1 = 3.5242 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)