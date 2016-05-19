版本:
Decision to capitalize Eletrobras awaiting probe, minister says

BRASILIA May 19 Any decision on a capital injection for Brazil's state power holding, Eletrobras , will hinge on the result of an ongoing investigation, Planning Minister Romero Juca told journalists on Thursday.

Asked about a possible capitalization, Juca said the government will do its best to account for the fiscal drag of the troubled utility in its budget target next week, but not all the impact can be quantified and included in the target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

