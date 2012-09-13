UPDATE 2-Brazil to curb real's gains after Fed's stimulus move

* Brazil to monitor impact of Fed stimulus on local economy
* Finance minister says currency will not appreciate
* Real gains 0.4 pct, underperforming other Latam currencies
By Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Sept 13 Brazil pledged on Thursday to
deploy an "arsenal" of measures to protect its economy from
fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary
stimulus, saying it would stop a flood of foreign capital from
driving up the value of its currency.
The Fed's decision to embark on another round of aggressive
bond purchases could revive what Brazilian Finance Minister
Guido Mantega has decried as a "global currency war" in which
countries take steps to weaken their currencies to boost
economic growth.
Speaking after the Fed's announcement, Mantega said the
Brazilian government will closely monitor the impact of the
Fed's measures, which include monthly mortgage debt purchases of
$40 billion for an indefinite period. Part of that money is
likely to flood high-yielding emerging markets, causing local
currencies to appreciate.
"If there are any undesirable capital flows to Brazil in the
short term, we will take appropriate action," he told reporters
in Brasilia. "The fact is that we won't let the real strengthen
because of those measures."
Brazil has taken a series of steps to keep its currency
competitive after the first two bond-buying programs launched by
the Fed in late 2008 and 2010, also known as quantitative easing
1 and 2.
The actions included higher taxes on purchases of local
bonds, as well as heavy intervention in the foreign exchange
market, in order to divert or mop up the excess money that have
resulted from the Fed's actions.
"We have already faced quantitative easing 1 and 2, which
were even larger than the one been launched today, and we have
been successful," said Mantega, who has described the Fed's
actions as "throwing money from a helicopter."
The Brazilian real closed around 0.4 percent
firmer after the Fed announcement, underperforming most Latin
American currencies as investors feared the government could
intervene in the foreign exchange market at any moment.
By contrast, the Mexican peso rallied 1.5 percent.
"When a foreign investor looks at similar emerging
economies, one with interventionist policies and the other
without them, it is more likely that he will go to the economy
that is free of intervention as that is a large risk factor,"
said Luiz Henrique de Paula, manager of the currency desk at
H.Commcor brokerage in São Paulo.
Since early July, the Brazilian government has managed to
keep the real trading between 2.0 and 2.1 units per dollar -- a
narrow range that it considers as beneficial for exporters
without stoking inflation.
That range has only been maintained with aggressive central
bank intervention, however. On Wednesday alone, when
expectations of Fed stimulus drove the real near the level of
two per dollar, Brazil's central bank sold $1.37 billion worth
of reverse currency swaps -- derivative contracts designed to
stop the currency from appreciating.