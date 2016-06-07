Brazil has extra cushion for fiscal target, says planning minister

BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's government has 18.1 billion reais ($5.2 billion) of fiscal room to cover unexpected expenditures this year and still hit its primary deficit target of 170.5 billion reais, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told journalists on Tuesday.

Oliveira said the current fiscal target, which considers government revenue and spending before debt payments, does not assume any tax increases. He also ruled out a capital injection for state banks Caixa Economica Federal or Banco do Brasil SA .

($1 = 3.45 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)