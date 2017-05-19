Brazil committed to fiscal consolidation after Fitch decision

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
SAO PAULO May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
In a statement, the ministry said the agency's move underlines the importance of measures aimed at lifting Brazil from a recession and promoting sustainable economic growth. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)