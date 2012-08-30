UPDATE 2-Brazil government now sees 2013 growth of 4.5 pct

* 2012 growth missed gov't forecasts, now seen below 2 pct
* Finance minister says new tax breaks being considered
* Analysts worry that rebound could stoke inflation
BRASILIA, Aug 30 Brazil's government reaffirmed
its expectations for an economic rebound in 2013 after two
straight years of meager expansion, though at a slower pace than
originally forecast, according to a budget bill presented on
Thursday.
Brazil is now targeting 4.5 percent growth next year, the
document showed, more than twice the rate analysts expect for
this year. The government previously estimated a 5.5 percent
growth rate for 2013.
"That forecast bucks the current economic trend in the
world, which is facing a crisis and will remain in crisis next
year. We're being bold to make a growth target of 4.5 percent
feasible," Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a news
conference in Brasilia.
Brazil's government has also cut its 2012 economic growth
forecasts in recent months as activity failed to pick up speed.
Its latest estimate for this year, 3 percent, is currently under
review.
Economists have slashed their 2012 growth outlook to 1.7
percent, according to the median forecast in a central bank
poll.
Mantega said new tax incentives are being considered to
support the recovery, including breaks on payroll and energy
taxes.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has deployed a series
of stimulus measures such as tax breaks and cheap credit lines
to targeted industries over the past year. The central bank has
also slashed interest rates to an all-time low of 7.5 percent.
Most analysts agree with the government that the economy
will recover later this year and grow around 4 percent in 2013,
according to the central bank poll. However, many worry that the
expected pick-up will bring a spike in inflation.
The government expects 12-month inflation to average 4.85
percent next year and converge to its 4.5 percent target by the
end of the year. The government will aim for a primary surplus
of 155.9 billion reais in 2013, the document added.