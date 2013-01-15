版本:
2013年 1月 15日

Brazil Treasury Secretary unaware of plan to raise fuel prices

BRASILIA Jan 15 Brazil's Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told reporters on Tuesday that he is unaware of any government plan to raise fuel prices at the pump.

Brazil could announce as soon as next week a 7 percent rise in gasoline prices and a 4 to 5 percent increase in diesel, daily newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo reported earlier on Tuesday.

