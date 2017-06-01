UPDATE 3-Brazil exits recession with fastest growth rate since 2013

(Adds outlook for Q2, trade balance data, background on
interest rates)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's economy emerged from
its worst recession on record with its fastest growth rate in
nearly four years, data showed on Thursday, boosting President
Michel Temer's case for staying in office as he battles a
corruption scandal.
Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0 percent in
the first quarter from the preceding one, matching economists'
forecasts for the biggest rise since the second quarter of 2013.
Growth is unlikely to stay as strong in the second quarter,
economists said, as the first-quarter performance was driven up
by extraordinary harvests of corn and soy and by a strong
buildup in inventories across the economy.
Yet Temer, who has resisted protests for his resignation
after being placed under investigation by the Supreme Court,
tweeted minutes after the release: "The recession is over!"
"It's the result of the measures we are taking. Brazil is
growing again and will grow even more with the reforms," he went
on. He was referring to a legislative agenda seen as crucial for
balancing the budget but which got stuck in Congress as his
allies debated whether to break ranks with the government.
Fourteen million workers remain unemployed in Brazil, a
country with one of the biggest gaps between the wealthy and
poor. Many analysts expect Latin America's largest economy,
operating now at 2010 levels and forecast to grow just 0.5
percent in 2017, will continue running below potential
throughout next year at least.
Subpar growth, in turn, should give policymakers room to
continue cutting interest rates in coming months. The central
bank slashed its benchmark Selic rate by 100 basis points on
Wednesday to 10.25 percent and flagged further cuts to come,
although probably at a slower pace because of the political
uncertainty.
"HISTORICAL DAY"
Brazil's economy shrank more than 3 percent in each of the
past two years, the deepest and longest downturn since records
began in 1901. As the recession deepened last year, Temer's
predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached for breaking budget
rules amid record-low approval ratings.
Temer's hold on power seemed in danger two weeks ago when
the billionaire owners of meatpacker JBS SA accused
him of condoning bribes to silence a key witness in a corruption
probe. But lack of a clear replacement and signs of economic
growth have given the scandal-plagued president some breathing
room, allies have said.
"There is still some way to go before a full recovery but
we're in the right direction," Finance Minister Henrique
Meirelles said in a statement praising what he called a
"historical day" for Brazil.
IBGE also revised up fourth-quarter data to show that Latin
America's largest economy contracted 0.5 percent in that period,
and not 0.9 percent as originally reported.
Agricultural output rose in the first quarter at the fastest
pace since 1996. Services remained stagnant and manufacturing
grew only slightly in the first quarter, driven up by stronger
exports, IBGE said. Government data later on Thursday showed a
record trade balance in May.
Brazil's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the first quarter
from the year-earlier period, following a 2.5 percent drop in
the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon and Chizu
Nomiyama)