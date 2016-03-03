UPDATE 5-Brazilian economy's steep slide raises specter of depression

(Adds definition of depression, Finance Ministry comments,
updates market reaction)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's economy contracted
sharply in 2015 as businesses slashed investment plans and laid
off more than 1.5 million workers, official data showed on
Thursday, setting the stage for what could be the country's
deepest recession on record.
Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.8 percent last year,
capped by another steep contraction in the fourth quarter
, according to Brazilian statistics agency IBGE. It
was the worst performance of any G20 nation in 2015.
The annual contraction, which matched market expectations in
a Reuters poll, was also Brazil's largest since 1990, when the
country was struggling with hyperinflation and a debt default.
The outlook for 2016 is nearly as bad, with a central bank
survey forecasting a 3.45 percent contraction.
Back-to-back annual drops of that magnitude would amount to
the longest and deepest downturn since Brazil began keeping
records in 1901.
Brazil is "replicating the lost decade of the '80s in just
two years," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a
research report. He added that the economy was close to an
outright depression, as defined by the length of the current
downturn - nearly two years - and the more than 7 percent GDP
drop experienced during that time.
A paralyzing political crisis, rising inflation and interest
rates and a sharp drop in prices of key commodity exports have
formed a toxic cocktail for Latin America's largest economy. The
disastrous burst of a major mining dam and the biggest oil
strike in 20 years added further strain in 2015.
Brazil's government said the downturn had been expected and
added that it was focused on boosting the economy this year.
"The government has taken all the necessary measures for an
economic recovery," the Finance Ministry said in a note.
However, a private survey on Thursday showed services
activity in February fell at the steepest pace on record,
suggesting the economy had yet to hit bottom.
"We will probably see a similar contraction this year. There
are no growth engines yet. The only one could be exports. But
Brazil's economy is relatively closed, so we don't see that
taking us out of this hole," said Joao Pedro Ribeiro, Latin
America economist with Nomura Securities.
Unemployment and loan delinquency rates are likely to rise
further this year as the recession drags on, economists
forecast, potentially feeding public discontent. Meanwhile, debt
restructuring firms are expecting a record amount of business
this year as companies seek protection from creditors and go
through painful reorganizations.
Analysts say banks appear well-capitalized to weather the
crisis but could tighten credit to stay safe, which could delay
an economic recovery.
Stocks on the Sao Paulo exchange shrugged off the
poor GDP data, posting sharp gains.
The country's currency, the real, rose on news that
leftist President Dilma Rousseff could be implicated in the
massive corruption scandal at state-run oil producer Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, also known as Petrobras.
COSTLY STIMULUS
Brazil, once the world's seventh-biggest economy, has been
underperforming since 2011, the year Rousseff took office. A
sharp increase in government spending and subsidized credit
underpinned the labor market until 2014, at the cost of fueling
inflation and eroding government finances.
The recession took root just as Rousseff started to roll
back the costly stimulus policies, hiking taxes and interest
rates and slashing investments in oil production. Rousseff's
popularity plummeted to record lows last year, fueling street
protests and calls for her impeachment.
"Despite all the rhetoric from Rousseff last year about
boosting private investment, it's abundantly clear that
investors, both foreign and domestic, are staying away in their
droves," said Michael Henderson, lead economist with consulting
firm Verisk Maplecroft in England.
The downturn has been so severe that Brazil's economy will
probably only regain its previous size by 2019, as it grapples
with a much larger debt load, according to a Reuters poll.
The IBGE data showed that Brazil's GDP contracted 1.4
percent in the fourth quarter from the third, which
was its fourth straight quarterly decline. It was down 5.9
percent from the fourth quarter of 2014.
Agriculture was the only bright spot, with a fourth-quarter
growth rate of 2.9 percent versus the third quarter. In the same
period, the industry and services sector fell 1.4 percent each.
Household consumption declined for a fourth straight
quarter, with a drop of 1.3 percent, while investments plunged
4.9 percent. Government consumption fell 2.9 percent, the
steepest quarterly decline since the end of 2008.
