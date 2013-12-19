版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 21:57 BJT

Brazil central bank cuts lending growth forecast for this year

SAO PAULO Dec 19 Brazil's central bank lowered on Thursday the estimate for the expansion of bank lending in the country this year to 14 percent from a prior 15 percent.
