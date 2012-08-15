版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 21:36 BJT

Brazil unveils measures to boost infrastructure investment

BRASILIA Aug 15 Brazil's government unveiled a series of measures on Wednesday aimed at attracting much-needed private investment into the nation's creaky infrastructure.

The measures, totaling 133 billion reais ($66 billion) in investments in the coming years, include concessions for roads and railways, Transport Minister Paulo Passos said in an event in Brasilia.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐