2016年 5月 18日

Brazil's new fiscal target should include state debts, says minister

RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's new 2016 fiscal target to be announced next week is likely to include renegotiated state debts and any losses by state electricity group Eletrobras, Brazilian Planning Minister Romero Juca told journalists on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

