New Brazil scandal shatters hopes of stronger rebound -economists

SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazil's political crisis
will probably curb a long-awaited economic rebound after doubts
over major fiscal reforms weakened the currency and led the
central bank to signal a slower pace of interest rate cuts,
economists said.
Analysts started trimming their growth estimates over the
past week, after President Michel Temer came under investigation
for allegedly taking bribes and condoning hush money for a
potential witness in a corruption probe.
The scandal broke as government data showed the economy
expanding at the fastest pace in four years, emerging from a
deep two-year recession and briefly lifting hopes that Brazil's
economy could float clear of the political crisis.
On Monday, however, economists in a weekly central bank poll
trimmed estimates for Brazil's economic growth in 2017 and 2018
to 0.4 and 2.3 percent respectively, down from 0.5 and 2.4
percent last week.
"The recovery process is going to be slow. It will not have
the pace we have been waiting for," said Júlio Mereb, an
economist with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).
FGV's Mereb made a deeper cut to his estimates, forecasting
GDP to grow 1.8 percent next year instead of 2.5 percent as he
previously forecast.
"All this will cause a lot of damage to the labor market.
The job recovery that we had been expecting to start in the
middle of this year will be postponed to the second half of next
year," Mereb said. The recent downturn, Brazil's worst in at
least a century, left over 14 million workers unemployed.
Brazil's largest bank Itaú Unibanco SA also
moderated its bullish economic outlook since the crisis erupted.
The bank expects Brazil's GDP to grow 0.3 percent this year and
2.7 percent in 2018, down from 1.0 and 4.0 percent before.
"The political turmoil will delay the fiscal reforms, which
complicates the task of balancing the budget," wrote Itaú Chief
Economist Mario Mesquita.
A senior member of Temer's economic team told Reuters that
the administration continues to believe it will pass its reform
agenda, which includes unpopular changes to social security and
labor rules.
Still, the central bank has suggested the crisis may slow
the pace of coming interest rate cuts. While the bank is still
expected to reduce its benchmark rate from 10.25 percent to 8.50
percent by year-end, according to the weekly analyst survey, it
signaled that its next rate cuts could be smaller than the
100-basis-point reduction last month.
(Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Brad Haynes and Lisa
Shumaker)