UPDATE 4-Brazil government taps Wall Street favorite to head central bank

(Adds state bank appointments, state financing to be curbed)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA May 17 Brazil's interim government on
Tuesday named the lead economist of the nation's largest private
bank to head the central bank, in a further shift away from
interventionist policies that many blame for a deep recession
and near double-digit inflation.
Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding SA
, will replace Alexandre Tombini as central bank
governor, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said in a briefing
where he named other respected economists to his economic team.
Goldfajn, 50, has been widely praised on Wall Street for his
orthodox approach to economics and is expected by investors to
be less vulnerable to political interference than Tombini, a
career technocrat appointed by the previous leftist government.
An Israel-born graduate of MIT, Goldfajn has said Brazil
urgently needs to rebalance its fiscal accounts with pension
reforms and public spending caps to slow inflation and snap it
out of what is believed to be its worst recession in a century.
He recently warned against a hasty interest rate cut while
acknowledging that slowing inflation would clear the way for
monetary policy easing, probably starting in July.
Brazil's inflation rate is running at just under 10 percent.
"Ilan may have leaned toward the dovish camp in the past but
under the current circumstances, I have no doubt that he will
strive to deliver inflation on target," said a former central
bank colleague who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at 4.5 percent, the
center of its official target. It is under pressure to cut its
benchmark Selic rate, currently at near 10-year
highs, to stimulate an economy reeling from rising unemployment
and shaky consumer and business confidence.
Under Tombini's leadership, the central bank has repeatedly
missed its annual inflation targets, hurting its credibility
with investors and fueling speculation of political interference
from now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff's government.
During her five years in office Rousseff intervened in the
economy by keeping fuel and electricity prices at below-market
prices to force inflation artificially down, eroding investors'
confidence in what was once an emerging market star.
'REGIME SHIFT'
Interim President Michel Temer, who replaced Rousseff after
she was suspended by the Senate last week for breaking budget
rules, has promised a business-friendly turn to regain
investors' favor.
"Well-trained technocrats ... should allow the government to
establish a clear regime shift," Goldman Sachs senior economist
Alberto Ramos wrote in a research note.
"The effectiveness of the new economic team in driving
policy and overcoming the current difficulties will depend
critically on the degree of political support."
Meirelles, a former central bank governor appointed last
week to lead the economic team, also picked fiscal expert
Mansueto Almeida, a former adviser to Temer ally and
ex-presidential candidate Aecio Neves, to be secretary in charge
of economic monitoring.
The finance minister also named former central bank director
Carlos Hamilton Araujo as secretary of economic policy.
Brazil's Senate must ratify Goldfajn's appointment.
Meirelles said he would discuss future changes to the bank's
eight-member board with Goldfajn, adding that Tombini will
remain in place until Goldfajn took over and would continue to
help the government.
An official familiar with the decision told Reuters on
Monday that Goldfajn could replace Tombini before the bank's
next rate-setting meeting on June 8. Last week, Temer's press
office told Reuters that Tombini could stay on the job until
June as part of a gradual leadership change.
Meirelles also said on Tuesday that the government will
propose a constitutional amendment to give "technical autonomy"
to the central bank, but not the formal independence enjoyed by
regional peers Mexico and Chile. Legal reforms to hand the
central bank independence would be analyzed in the future,
Meirelles added.
Other appointments to Temer's economic team on Tuesday
replaced the presidents of state-run banks.
Gustavo do Vale became president of the Banco do Brasil
, Latin America's largest bank, and Gilberto Occhi, a
Rousseff minister until his Progressive Party quit her
coalition, was picked to head the Caixa Econômica Federal,
Brazil's No. 1 mortgage lender.
In a sign that Temer's government will reduce state
involvement in the economy, one of his aides said the financing
of infrastructure concessions by national development bank BNDES
could be slashed.
Wellington Moreira Franco, who leads a plan to boost private
investment in infrastructure projects, said terms of current
concessions, such as airports and ports, would not be changed.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by Paul Simao
and Alan Crosby)