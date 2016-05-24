UPDATE 4-Brazil's Temer seeks constitutional change to curb public spending

* New government under pressure to turn around economy
* Finance minister says temporary tax increases possible
* Labor unions opposed to cuts in pension benefits
(Adds RIC for Banco do Brasil)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, May 24 Brazil's interim President
Michel Temer said on Tuesday he would seek constitutional change
to limit increases in public spending as part of a series of
measures to curb a record fiscal deficit and regain investor
confidence.
Temer, a centrist who took over from leftist President Dilma
Rousseff two weeks ago after she was suspended pending trial,
said the amendment would restrict growth in state spending to
the previous year's inflation rate, excluding debt payments.
Constitutional change requires 60 percent support in both
chambers of Congress at a time of bitter divisions following
Rousseff's suspension on charges of breaking budget rules. She
vigorously denied wrongdoing.
Temer said the move was the best way to restore Brazil's
credit rating, bring down interest rates and drag Latin
America's biggest economy from its worst recession in decades.
Brazil lost its coveted investment-grade rating in December
due to its high deficit. Benchmark interest rates surged to
14.25 percent last year, stifling investment, as inflation hit
double digits.
Temer, who was Rousseff's vice president, will seek
Congressional approval on Tuesday for a record deficit of 170.4
billion reais this year, excluding debt servicing, in a sign of
the crisis in public finances.
"This will be the first test, for both the government and
the legislature, to show Brazilians that we are working," he
told congressional leaders.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, a former central bank
governor, said a raft of reforms to be sent to Congress within
two weeks was aimed at securing the government's solvency.
Brazil's overall deficit will top 10 percent of gross domestic
product for a second straight year.
To help plug the gap, the state development bank BNDES has
agreed to the early repayment of 100 billion reais ($28 billion)
owed to the Treasury, Temer said.
The proposed constitutional amendment would reduce the
growth of mandatory health and education spending, Meirelles
said. There would be a review of government subsidies and taxes
could be raised temporarily, he added.
More than two-thirds of the Senate and lower house backed
impeaching Rousseff, whose popularity plummeted amid the
economic crisis.
But unpopular spending caps and tax increases at a time of
rising unemployment could threaten Temer's fragile coalition.
"The effectiveness of the new economic team ... will depend
critically on the degree of political support and the capacity
of the Temer administration to build bridges and secure the
necessary support in Congress," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto
Ramos said.
PENSION CHANGES
Brazil's currency and Bovespa stock index
were little changed on Tuesday, signaling investors were not
optimistic the reforms would lead to a quick recovery.
Temer's proposal to unwind Brazil's sovereign fund, which
holds about 2 billion reais ($563 million) in Banco do Brasil
equity, sent shares in the bank lower. Temer also
promised rigid rules for executives running pension funds and
state companies.
Markets have warmed to Temer's government, which has vowed a
more business-friendly program than Rousseff, but the loss of a
key minister to a political scandal on Monday showed the
challenges he faces.
Some economists said the new proposals were a move in the
right direction but not enough.
"The government has to announce measures that have effect by
the end of the year and really increase revenues," said Alex
Agostini, chief economist at Sao Paulo-based Austin Rating.
"They cannot get away from raising taxes, and they have to make
clear that they will reform the pension system."
In a rare bit of good news, central bank data on Tuesday
showed a current account surplus in April for the first time in
seven years, as a weak currency and fragile demand eased
reliance on foreign investment.
The repayment by BNDES, starting with a transfer of 40
billion reais, will save Brazil 7 billion reais a year, Temer
said.
His government is examining the legality of the move after
Rousseff was put on trial by the Senate for allegedly using
money from the state bank to boost spending.
Temer said reforming Brazil's generous pension system will
be undertaken after developing a national consensus. Unions have
strongly opposed changes that would reduce benefits.
The government is also considering whether state oil company
Petrobras should be required to hold a stake in
subsalt oil reserves.
($1 = 3.55 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Anthony
Boadle and Brad Haynes; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)