FACTBOX-Bright and troubled spots in Brazil's economy

Aug 18, Brazil's economy is returning to more
sober growth after years of strong performance that has made it
a favorite among foreign investors and earned it comparisons
with fast-growing developing giants China and India.
Some sectors are still on course for robust growth and
should continue to reward investors, while others seem likely
to disappoint. Following are a selection of the promising and
the not-so-promising parts of Latin America's largest economy.
BRIGHT SPOTS
* Oil. Likely to be among the fastest-growing sectors for
years to come as Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and foreign
firms prepare to tap an offshore area believed to hold more
than 50 billion barrels of oil, enough to supply all U.S.
consumption for more than seven years. The sector is likely to
benefit from high global oil prices, strong domestic demand for
energy and Brazil's relative stability compared to other big
oil producers, such as Middle Eastern countries.
* The car industry. Brazil has become one of the world's
hottest auto markets, prompting global automakers to pour money
into the country to meet strong local demand for new cars and
as a base for exports. Sales jumped 10 percent to a record in
the first half of the year, despite rising interest rates and
the dampening effect on exports of a strong currency. Brazil is
a crucial market for the world's biggest automakers, including
Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)
and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co
(F.N). Asian automakers from Japan, South Korea and now China
are also boosting their presence here.
* Agriculture. Farming remains a critical long-term
strength of one of the world's breadbaskets. The tropical
country boasts more spare farmland and more water than any
other and is the world's largest exporter of beef, sugar,
coffee, and orange juice among other farm products.
Brazil's sugar crop, for example, is set to grow by 17
percent, or roughly 100 million tonnes over the next three
years, analysts say. Although rising production costs have
eaten into the competitive advantage of Brazil's sugar, there
are few other countries where output can be expanded
significantly.
PROBLEM AREAS
* Consumer spending. Rampant spending by Brazil's rising
consumer class has been central to the economy's success story
in recent years but there are signs the party is ending.
Consumer spending, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, has been heavily fueled by expensive credit card and
other debt that analysts say appears to be reaching its limit
as the central bank has hiked interest rates to 12.5 percent
this year. Defaults on personal loans rose 22 percent in the
first half of the year, the biggest jump in nine years.
* Manufacturing. While there are some bright spots, such as
the car industry, many Brazilian factories are struggling with
an overvalued currency, imports from China and signs of a
broader economic slowdown at home and abroad. Manufacturing
output has been mostly flat for more than a year despite a
robust economic expansion, stoking fears of
"deindustrialization." Nearly half of the country's exporters
have lost market share in the past year, according to a poll
released this week by the CNI industry group. Industry's woes
prompted the government this month to grant more than $25
billion in new financing and tax breaks to the sector in the
hope of reviving growth.
* Steel. Mills in Brazil are grappling with global steel
overcapacity, weak prices, a strong currency and a domestic
output glut that makes it harder to export excess production. A
50 percent currency rally since the start of 2009 has drawn
cheap steel into the country like a magnet, forcing local mills
to slash prices to retain market share. Mills' profit margins
are evaporating as soaring global coal and iron ore prices are
also putting Brazil's status as a low-cost steel producer in
jeopardy.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Andrew Hay)