版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 19:16 BJT

TABLE-Brazil IGP-M price index rises 0.75 percent in June

SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's broadest price
index, the IGP-M, rose 0.75 percent in June from the
previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said
on Thursday. 
    The index had been expected to rise 0.76 percent, according
to the median forecast of 20 economists polled by Reuters.
    In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.31
percent, up from 6.22 percent in the previous month.
    
        
 (pct)           Latest (mth)   Previous (mth)  12-month rate
 IGP-M                    0.75            0.00            6.31
 IPA (producer            0.68           -0.30            6.10
 prices)                                        
 IPC (consumer            0.39            0.33            6.19
 prices)                                        
 INCC                     1.96            1.24            7.88
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐