TABLE-Brazil IGP-M price index rises 0.75 percent in June

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's broadest price index, the IGP-M, rose 0.75 percent in June from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Thursday. The index had been expected to rise 0.76 percent, according to the median forecast of 20 economists polled by Reuters. In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.31 percent, up from 6.22 percent in the previous month. (pct) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M 0.75 0.00 6.31 IPA (producer 0.68 -0.30 6.10 prices) IPC (consumer 0.39 0.33 6.19 prices) INCC 1.96 1.24 7.88
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.