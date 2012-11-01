UPDATE 2-Brazil industry slips in September as investment lags

* Output falls more-than-expected 1 pct in Sept from Aug * Production of capital, intermediate, consumer goods drop * September industry output falls 3.8 pct from year earlier * PMI data suggest modest recovery in October manufacturing By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Industrial production in Brazil contracted more than expected in September as a drop in capital goods output signaled that recent government measures to boost industry may not be enough to give businesses the confidence to make long-term investments. Output from Brazilian factories and mines shrank 1 percent in September from August on a seasonally adjusted basis, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, double the 0.5 percent decline forecast in a Reuters survey. Production of capital goods including machinery and transport equipment, which were most heavily hit during the recent economic slowdown, shrank 0.6 percent for the month, the IBGE said, contributing to a 12.4 percent decline in the year to date. "The drop in machinery signals that industry is a bit stuck in terms of investment," said Rafael Leao, an economist with Austin Rating in Sao Paulo, adding that the production numbers didn't necessarily signal the end of a gradual improvement in the sector. Despite September's decline, private data on Thursday suggested manufacturing could recover next month. The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector rose to 50.2 in October from 49.8 in September, the first time since March the index rose above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction. Also, a measure of business sentiment within the industrial sector rose in October to its highest level since June 2011, Getulio Vargas Foundation said earlier this week, fueling hopes of a gradual recovery in private investment in the months ahead. Manufacturing had been at the heart of Brazil's recent economic slowdown as the sector struggled with high labor costs, weak demand from abroad and low levels of investment. In response, President Dilma Rousseff's administration has showered industry with stimulus measures over the past year, including 10 consecutive interest rate cuts, higher import barriers and billions of dollars in tax reductions. While those measures helped lead to short-term increases in auto production and domestic consumption, some analysts say they may not be enough to get industry back on a strong footing. "There is a clear lack of confidence holding back investment in the industrial sector, which has to do with policies that are focused on a short-term recovery," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. "