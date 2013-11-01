UPDATE 1-Brazil industry returns to growth, led by capital goods

* Sept output rises 0.7 pct from Aug but falls short of estimates * Capital goods rise for ninth straight month By Asher Levine RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 Brazilian industrial output returned to growth in September, led by capital goods manufacturing, suggesting businesses remained confident of stronger economic growth ahead. Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, falling short of the 1.2 percent expansion median forecast in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts. Brazilian industry has had a mild recovery so far in 2013, rising 1.6 percent in the first nine months from the same period last year, IBGE said. Growth has come in starts and stops, however, as businesses continue to struggle with high taxes, poor infrastructure and high labor costs. Stronger manufacturing and construction activity helped lead Brazil's economic growth in the second quarter to its fastest in over three years, and economists have upped their estimates for this year's economic growth to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent one month ago, according to a central bank poll on Monday. A 4 percent rise in capital goods production in September from August suggests businesses are looking forward to more robust economic growth, and investing accordingly. On an annual basis, capital goods production has risen for nine straight months, and notched a 24.1 percent gain in September compared with the same month last year. September's industrial production expanded 2.0 percent from a year earlier, also less than the 2.8 percent increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the increase ranged from 0.7 percent to 3.6 percent. After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect industrial output to grow 1.8 percent this year, according to the median forecast in the central bank poll. One month ago the survey forecast industrial growth of 2.07 percent. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 13 expanded in September from August, including automobiles, transportation equipment and chemicals, while foods and clothing declined. In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 0.2 percent, while intermediate goods were unchanged. (pct change) Sept/Aug Sept/Sept' 12 Capital goods 4.0 24.1 Intermediate goods 0.0 0.4 Consumer goods -0.2 -0.9 Durable consumer goods 2.3 1.5 Semi-durable and -1.4 -1.6 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output 0.7 2.0