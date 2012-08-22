Brazil inflation rises 0.39 pct in month to mid-August

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.39 percent in the month to mid-August, slightly above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
In the month to mid-July, the index rose 0.33 percent.
The index had been expected to rise 0.36 percent in the month to mid-August, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.43 percent.
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.