Brazil inflation rises 0.41 pct in August

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.41 percent in August, in line with the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.40 percent in August, easing from a gain of 0.43 percent in July, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase in August ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.43 percent.