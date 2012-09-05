Brazil inflation rises 0.41 pct in August

MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.41 percent in August, in line with the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
The index had been expected to rise 0.40 percent in August, easing from a gain of 0.43 percent in July, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase in August ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.43 percent.
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S