Brazil inflation rises 0.65 pct in month to mid-October

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
SAO PAULO Oct 19 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.65 percent in the month to mid-October, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
In the month to mid-September, the index rose 0.48 percent.
The index had been expected to rise 0.59 percent in the month to mid-October, according to the median forecast of 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.53 percent to 0.65 percent.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein