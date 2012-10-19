Brazil inflation rises 0.65 pct in month to mid-October

SAO PAULO Oct 19 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.65 percent in the month to mid-October, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

In the month to mid-September, the index rose 0.48 percent.

The index had been expected to rise 0.59 percent in the month to mid-October, according to the median forecast of 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.53 percent to 0.65 percent.