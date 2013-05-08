Brazil annual inflation returns to target range in April

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.49 percent in the 12 months through April, slowing from the previous month to just beneath the government's target ceiling of 6.5 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 0.55 percent in April from March, accelerating from a gain of 0.47 percent in the previous month. The increase was above the median forecast for a rise of 0.47 percent in a Reuters poll. Below is the result for each price category: March April - Food and beverages 1.14 0.96 - Housing 0.51 0.62 - Household articles 0.11 0.63 - Apparel 0.15 0.65 - Transport -0.09 -0.19 - Health and personal care 0.32 1.28 - Personal expenses 0.54 0.61 - Education 0.56 0.10 - Communication 0.13 -0.32 - IPCA 0.47 0.55
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.