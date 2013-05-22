版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 22日 星期三 20:05 BJT

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.46 pct in month to mid-May

SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation index rose 0.46 percent in the month to
mid-May, slightly below the median of analysts' forecasts,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent in the
period, according to the median forecast of 26 analysts surveyed
by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.51 percent.
    In the month to mid-April, the index rose 0.51 percent.
    In the 12 months to mid-May, inflation slowed to 6.46
percent, down from 6.51 percent one month before. The government
targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2
percentage points in either direction.
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                April       May
                                               
 - Food and beverages            1.00      0.47
 - Housing                       0.68      0.72
 - Household articles            0.39      0.18
 - Apparel                       0.44      0.76
 - Transport                    -0.01     -0.03
 - Health and personal care      0.63      1.30
 - Personal expenses             0.48      0.46
 - Education                     0.10      0.08
 - Communication                -0.09     -0.06
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.51      0.46
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐