Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation accelerates in January

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
* IPC-FIPE index rises 1.15 pct in January
* Index seen as early preview of national price index
SAO PAULO Feb 4 Inflation in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, accelerated in January on higher food prices and a seasonal increase in education costs, an economic research institute said on Monday.
The IPC-FIPE index rose 1.15 percent last month, up from a gain of 0.78 percent in December, according to the University of Sao Paulo's FIPE research institute.
The FIPE index is watched by economists as an early gauge of Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is targeted by the central bank when setting interest rates. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE will release January's IPCA index on Thursday.
The IPC-FIPE measures inflation within the boundaries of the City of Sao Paulo and does not include prices in the wider metropolitan area.
Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories:
===============================================================
Item January December =============================================================== - Housing 0.35 pct 0.47 pct - Food 2.11 pct 1.40 pct - Transportation 0.23 pct 0.29 pct - Personal care 2.42 pct 2.01 pct - Health 0.41 pct 0.24 pct - Clothing -0.33 pct 0.03 pct - Education 6.08 pct 0.15 pct ================================================================ - INDEX 1.15 pct 0.78 pct
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.